STX picks JP Morgan, StanChart for $603 mln STX OSV stake sale

SEOUL Jan 17 South Korea's STX Group said on Tuesday it had chosen JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the sale of its 50.75 percent stake in Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd amid ongoing fundraising efforts.

The stake is worth around $603 million, according to Reuters data.

A company official said STX sent memorandums on the sale to about 18 potential investors but declined to give further details.

Online news outlet MoneyToday reported that Singapore's Keppel and Sembcorp Marine were strong candidates to buy the stake.