Fuji Heavy raises U.S. sales forecast for Subarus to record high 420,000 vehicles

TOKYO Oct 31 Fuji Heavy Industries on Thursday raised its 2013 sales forecast for its Subaru cars in the United States to a record high 420,000 vehicles from 365,000 vehicles.

Fuji Heavy raised its annual operating profit outlook by 40 percent on Thursday to 278 billion yen ($2.83 billion) this year, a record high, compared with its previous forecast of 198 billion yen.