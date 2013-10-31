Fuji Heavy raises U.S. sales forecast for Subarus to record high 420,000 vehicles

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire dealership properties in Calgary, AB, Barrie, on for combined purchase price of $32.5 mln
March 30 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
TOKYO Oct 31 Fuji Heavy Industries on Thursday raised its 2013 sales forecast for its Subaru cars in the United States to a record high 420,000 vehicles from 365,000 vehicles.
Fuji Heavy raised its annual operating profit outlook by 40 percent on Thursday to 278 billion yen ($2.83 billion) this year, a record high, compared with its previous forecast of 198 billion yen.
March 30 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan
* Catalyst Biosciences announces emergence from key patent opposition period supporting marzeptacog alfa (activated), catalyst's lead clinical program