Subaru recalls 72,000 vehicles in U.S. for possible auto brake failure

DETROIT, June 25 Subaru is recalling 72,000
newer-model vehicles in the United States because the automatic
pre-collision braking part of the driver-assist system could
fail, increasing the risk of a crash, according to documents
posted online by U.S. safety regulators.
The recall affects certain 2015 and 2016 model-year vehicles
equipped with the Eyesight Driver Assist System made by Subaru,
a unit of Fuji Heavy Industries, the documents by the
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
If the switch that activates the brake lights fails, the
automatic pre-collision braking component of the driver-assist
system will not function, causing the affected vehicle not to
react to an obstacle in its path, the documents said.
Subaru officials could not immediately be reached for
comment on Thursday.
The documents reflected that a fix for the issue was
incorporated into vehicle production lines in the United States
and Japan.
Subaru, which will reprogram the driver-assist system at no
cost, expects to notify owners during the 60-day period
following a June 4 announcement to dealers.
Among the affected vehicles are certain 2015 models of the
Impreza, Legacy, Outback and XV Crosstrek, and certain 2016
models of the WRX, according to the documents.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)