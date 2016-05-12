UPDATE 1-Subaru recalls 48,500 U.S. vehicles for steering issue

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
WASHINGTON May 12 Subaru of America said on Thursday it is recalling 48,500 new U.S. vehicles because of a serious potential steering issue and warned owners not to drive them until they are inspected and repaired if needed.
The unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Inc said the recall covers the 2016-2017 Legacy and Outback. Dealers will inspect and if necessary replace the steering column.
The recall covers vehicles of the two models built from Feb. 29 to May 6.
Subaru said the steering column in the recalls may have been improperly built and turning the steering wheel may have no effect on the direction of the wheels.
There were no reports of injuries or crashes related to the defect in a notice filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted Thursday.
Subaru launched a stop sale on the vehicles on May 9 after a customer reported an issue with an Outback on May 3. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr and Alan Crosby)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.