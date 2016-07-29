RPT-WRAPUP 1-Oil industry suppliers see light at the end of the tunnel

(Repeats without changes to text)
* Several suppliers post forecast-beating Q2 results
* Some point to signs of recovery in demand
* Oil firms' capex spending remains a challenge
By Gwladys Fouche and Stephen Jewkes
OSLO/MILAN, July 28 European suppliers to the
oil industry, hit by their customers' spending cutbacks over the
past two years, have produced stronger than expected
second-quarter earnings and are cautiously pointing to signs of
recovery in demand.
These companies, which encompass oil drillers, engineering
groups, oil services providers and seismic surveyors, have had
to slash jobs, costs and investments to cope with the fallout
from a 60 percent drop in the oil price since 2014.
The tide may be turning now the oil price has stabilised but
any recovery for these companies will be uneven because those
that find it tough to cut capacity and costs will lag others
with more flexible business models.
"The oil price has gradually increased since it bottomed out
in January, indicating a turning tide for the oilfield service
industry expected in the second half of this year," consultancy
Rystad Energy said.
"This will be the last quarter with double-digit drop, and
we may see revenues beginning to increase in the third quarter
this year."
Challenges remain, however, including the level of spending
by oil companies. This week BP and Statoil said
their capital spending would be lower this year than planned.
While shell has already made significant cuts earlier
in the year.
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates the world's top 56 oil
and gas firms have cut 2016 exploration and production spending
by 49 percent or $230 billion relative to 2014 levels.
Goldman Sachs said in a research note that the industry's
investment cycle was nearing a trough, which was a positive for
oil services.
PANIC OVER
The more positive outlook has been supported by the oil
service industry's second quarter earnings.
On Thursday, Subsea 7, specialising in underwater
construction, produced second-quarter earnings 46 percent above
a mean forecast in a Reuters poll, due to lower-than-expected
costs.
Likewise, French oil services firm Technip on
Thursday raised its 2016 objectives for this year after
reporting stronger than expected results.
Schlumberger, the world's biggest oilfield services
provider, said last week it was considering rolling back pricing
concessions negotiated with oil firms, in a sign of confidence
in future demand.
"In spite of the continuing headwinds we now appear to have
reached the bottom of the cycle," CEO Paal Kibsgaard said when
he presented results last week.
PGS, which maps the seabed for oil and gas
deposits, sees higher activity and spending by oil companies
next year and that 2016 would be the low point in the cycle. "We
see early signs of a stabilising market and improving
sentiment," its CEO Jon Erik Reinhardsen said last week, when
PGS reported forecast-beating earnings.
"PGS confirms what we have seen from oil companies and other
market players; the panic is gone," Swedbank analyst Teodor
Sveen-Nilsen said.
Oil services firm Aker Solutions said
cost-cutting efforts across the industry are taking hold, with
project break-even costs coming down. "This may enable some
major projects to be sanctioned in the next 12-18 months," the
group said.
NO EASY ROAD BACK
But the road back to bumper profits will not be easy and
there will be winners and losers.
Analysts mostly have "buy" recommendations for Technip and
Schlumberger, according to Thomson Reuters data, but there is
little consensus elsewhere.
"In terms of what might start recovering earliest, it's more
likely to be company-driven, - ie. a service company grabbing
the situation by the horns and actually doing something about
it. So Technip-FMC, Schlumberger-Cameron, potentially others,"
Canaccord Genuity Alex Brooks said.
"What will definitely not recover anytime soon is pure-play
asset companies, those where margins are more or less directly
linked to asset rates, or those where capacity is incredibly
difficult to actually take out - like Seadrill,
Transocean, Vallourec, Fugro,
Subsea 7, or Saipem," Brooks said.
Saipem, one of Europe's biggest oil contractors,
beat expectations with its second-quarter results on the back of
an improving order backlog but still had to cut guidance for the
year, citing delays in the awarding of contracts due to low oil
prices.
"The industry is still crossing the desert," Saipem CEO
Stefano Cao told analysts on Wednesday.
"They (Technip and Saipem) are very different businesses.
Saipem is an asset rental business and Technip is more a service
and consultancy business," Canaccord Genuity's Brooks said.
"Saipem is aspiring to very large projects while, as Technip
pointed out this morning, no-one wants to do big projects." he
said.
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Oslo. Editing by
Jane Merriman)