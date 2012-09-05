版本:
2012年 9月 5日 星期三

Subsea 7 wins $60 mln gas pipeline contract

OSLO, Sept 5 Oslo-listed offshore engineerer Subsea 7 has won a contract from Talisman for developing a gas export pipeline offshore Norway, the company said on Wednesday.

The contract is worth about $60 million, it added.

