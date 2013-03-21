Subsea 7's Brazil pre-salt order backlog won't grow this year

OSLO, March 21 Offshore engineer Subsea 7's
order book for work on pre-salt projects - deep oil deposits off
the Brazil coast - won't grow this year as it can't agree how to
share the risks with state-controlled customer Petrobras.
So-called pre-salt areas off the coast of Brazil are home to
vast, potentially lucrative oil reserves, and get their name
because they are buried far below thick layers of rock and salt
under the sea bed.
But Oslo-listed Subsea 7 said it was difficult to
operate in the South American country, which is rushing to tap
its vast new oil wealth while also building an oil services and
shipbuilding industry from scratch.
"Working in Brazil is difficult because of administrative
constraints, difficulties to move from one state and the other
with equipment," chief executive Jean Cahuzac said.
The company is "not at the point where we will find an
acceptable risk profile with Petrobras in 2013," he told Reuters
on the sidelines of a conference.
"There are some risks that you cannot really price ... you
have to make sure that the contract risk profile is balanced and
we believe that Petrobras will have to review the risk profile
in their approach for these projects."
He added, however, that Subsea 7 had not experienced delays
in payments from Petrobas.
The company is in talks with Petrobras to renew contracts
for four of Subsea 7's flexible pipelay support vessels (PLSVs)
which expire in 2013, and Petrobras has tendered for newbuild
PLSVs, with a contract expected to be awarded later this year.
PLSVs are used to help construct the subsea infrastructure
needed to connect offshore platforms with refineries onshore.
Cahuzac said the risk profile for supplying those vehicles
was right and he believed Petrobras would commit to seven new
PLSVs, but no more than three from any individual supplier.