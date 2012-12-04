版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Subsea 7 gets $150 mln topside contract from Chevron

OSLO Dec 4 SUBSEA 7 S.A

* Awarded EPCI topside contract valued at approximately $150 million from Chevron for the development of the Lianzi field offshore the Republic of Congo and Angola.

* The scope of work includes a 200mT module hosting a high voltage generation system for the new subsea Direct Electrically Heated pipeline cable, a 80mT flow meter deck extension, and various upgrades on the platform.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐