BRIEF-Subsea 7 gets $150 mln topside contract from Chevron

OSLO Dec 4 SUBSEA 7 S.A

* Awarded EPCI topside contract valued at approximately $150 million from Chevron for the development of the Lianzi field offshore the Republic of Congo and Angola.

* The scope of work includes a 200mT module hosting a high voltage generation system for the new subsea Direct Electrically Heated pipeline cable, a 80mT flow meter deck extension, and various upgrades on the platform.