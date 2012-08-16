版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 14:06 BJT

Subsea 7 wins $600 mln Chevron contract in Africa

OSLO Aug 16 Norwegian offshore engineer Subsea 7 won a $600 million contract from Chevron Overseas Congo Ltd for development work at the Lianzi field offshore Congo and Angola, it said on Thursday.

