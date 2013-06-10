版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一

Subsea 7 wins contract from Anadarko, value undisclosed

OSLO, June 10 The offshore engineering group Subsea 7 has won a contract from oil firm Anadarko and partners for the development of the Heidelberg field in the Gulf of Mexico, Subsea 7 said on Monday.

The company did not a provide the value of the contract. Offshore operations are due to start in the fourth quarter of 2014.
