BRIEF-Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement for Amitiza

Oct 21 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
* Takeda and Sucampo enter into global licensing agreement
for Amitiza
* Takeda gains exclusive rights to amitiza beyond U.S. and
Canada for all markets except Japan and China
* Under terms Sucampo will receive upfront payment of $14
million from Takeda and be eligible for up to $35 million in
commercial milestones
* Sucampo will be exclusive supplier of amitiza to Takeda at
an agreed-upon supply price
* Takeda to be responsible for all development activities
and costs, with Sucampo assuming first $6 million in development
expenses for Amitiza
* Takeda will become marketing authorization holder and will
be responsible for all commercialization, regulatory activities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: