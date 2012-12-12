版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Sucampo Pharma jumps in premarket after FDA OK of sNDA for Rescula

NEW YORK Dec 12 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Sucampo Pharma jumps 15.5 percent to $5.74 in premarket after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental new drug application for rescula in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension

