SuccessFactors deal advisers share up to $35mln in fees

LONDON Dec 5 JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are set to share up to $35 million in fees, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting, as advisers on SAP's $3.4 billion takeover of SuccessFactors.

JP Morgan is advising German software group SAP and stands to earn $13 million to $16 million for the role.

Morgan Stanley is advising U.S. web-based services company SuccessFactors, and could earn between $15 million and $19 million for its work.

The deal helps SAP catch up in cloud computing, a fast-growing field where data and processes are hosted remotely on the Web.

Analysts had warned that the German company risked losing ground to Oracle before the deal emerged.

