UPDATE 1-SuccessFactors Q2 profit beats Street, ups FY11 outlook

Aug 2 SuccessFactors Inc , which makes human resource management software, reported a better-than-expected second quarter as billings grew 42 percent, and raised its revenue outlook for the full year.

Shares of the San Mateo, California-based company jumped 12 percent to $28.24 in after-market trade. They closed at $25.28 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

SuccessFactors, which makes software that helps firms manage staff performance, now expects full-year adjusted revenue of $310-$315 million, up from its prior view of $275-$280 million.

Second-quarter net loss widened to about $7 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $1.9 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with Taleo Corp and Kenexa Corp , earned 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose by almost half to $73.2 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to break even, excluding items, on revenue of $69.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)