UPDATE 1-SuccessFactors to buy peer for $110 mln

Dec 6 Human resources management software
maker SuccessFactors Inc, which has been acquired by
SAP AG, said it will buy privately held peer jobs2web
for $110 million in cash, as it ramps up its services.
Minneapolis-based jobs2web provides online job marketing and
advertising services to employers and helps them sift through
potential job applicants via social media websites and search
engines.
"We will be able to double our recruiting business with this
buy," SuccessFactors Chief Executive Lars Dalgaard told Reuters.
Jobs2web, which helps people find jobs, would complement
SuccessFactors' products that process job requisitions and
interview processes. It counts 3M, Rackspace Hosting Inc
and PepsiCo among its customers.
SuccessFactors expects the deal to add to its earnings
immediately and does not see it posing any hurdles to the SAP
deal.
On Dec. 3, SAP said it will buy SuccessFactors for $3.4
billion, as the German tech giant tries to bridge the gap with
cloud software pioneer Salesforce.com Inc and larger
rival Oracle Corp in the software-as-a-service (SaaS)
market.
Dalgaard said SuccessFactors would not limit itself to human
resource management software after the SAP deal is completed and
would diversify into a broader range of applications.
"We will expand into all of the very substantial cloud
applications that they (SAP) have, like logistics, financial and
accounting," said Dalgaard, who is expected to be appointed to
SAP's executive board and lead its cloud business.