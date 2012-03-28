EU calls for end to Sudan, S.Sudan clashes

BRUSSELS, March 28 The European Union's foreign
policy chief urged Sudan and South Sudan on Wednesday to end
fighting along their disputed border, saying further clashes
could lead to a wider military conflict.
Sudan and South Sudan blame each other for the fighting.
South Sudan said its neighbour Sudan launched air strikes on
major oilfields in its Unity state on Tuesday. It was one of the
most serious reported confrontations since the South declared
independence from Sudan in July.
"Recent cross-border attacks and continued aerial bombing
represent a dangerous escalation of an already tense situation,"
a statement from Catherine Ashton's office said.
"Further cross-border military activity could result in a
wider military confrontation."
South Sudan won its independence under a 2005 peace deal that
ended decades of civil war with Khartoum, but distrust still
runs deep. Both sides are still at loggerheads over the position
of their shared border and how much the landlocked south should
pay to transport its oil through Sudan.
Sudan has denied launching air strikes but said its ground
forces had attacked southern artillery positions which had fired
at the disputed oil-producing area of Heglig, which is partly
controlled by Khartoum.
Sudan's U.N. ambassador, Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman, said on
Tuesday that his country's armed forces were ready "to defend
every inch of our territorial integrity."
Also on Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council called
on the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to exercise maximum
restraint and sustain purposeful dialogue.
Ashton, the EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and
security, called for negotiations between the two sides.
"The High Representative calls on both Sudan and South Sudan
to exercise maximum restraint, cease military operations in the
border area and respect the commitments they made," the
statement said, referring to a memorandum signed in February.
Analysts say tensions between the countries could erupt into
a full-blown war and disrupt the surrounding region, which
includes some of Africa's most promising economies.
The latest violence has already set back efforts to resolve
the countries' disputes. Sudanese President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir has suspended talks with his South Sudan counterpart
Salva Kiir aimed at resolving them, state media
reported.