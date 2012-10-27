Satellite images suggest Sudan arms factory was bombed -group

* Khartoum says Israel bombed Sudanese site
* Israel neither confirms nor denies responsibility
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 Analysis of satellite
imagery of a Sudanese munitions factory that Khartoum accused
Israel of bombing earlier this week suggests the site may have
been hit with aerial bombardment as Sudan claims, a monitoring
group said on Saturday.
The Satellite Sentinel Project, whose founders include
Hollywood actor George Clooney and the Enough Project, said it
conducted a comparative analysis of DigitalGlobe imagery of the
arms factory in Khartoum, where a huge explosion on Tuesday
killed two people and caused a large fire.
"The imagery shows six large craters, each approximately 16
meters across and consistent with impact craters created by
air-delivered munitions, centered in a location where, until
recently, some 40 shipping containers had been stacked," the
group said a statement.
"An October 12 image shows the storage containers stacked
next to a 60-meter-long shed," it said. "While (Sentinel) cannot
confirm that the containers remained on the site on October 24,
analysis of the imagery is consistent with the presence of
highly volatile cargo in the epicenter of the explosions."
The images by themselves cannot be taken as clear evidence
that the site was bombed and provides no clues as to who might
have been responsible for any such bombardment.
A huge fire broke out late on Tuesday at the Yarmouk arms
factory in the south of Khartoum, which was rocked by several
explosions, witnesses said. Firefighters needed more than two
hours to extinguish the fire at Sudan's main factory for
ammunition and small arms.
Initially, the governor of Khartoum ruled out external
causes of the fire. But Sudanese Information Minister Ahmed
Belal Osman later told reporters that four military planes
attacked the Yarmouk plant and Israel was behind it.
Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the
attack.
The poor Muslim East African state, with close ties to Iran
and Sunni jihadis, has long been seen by Israel as a conduit for
weapons smuggled to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, via the Egyptian
Sinai desert.
It is not the first time Sudan has accused Israel of
attacking it.
In May, Sudan's government said one person had been killed
after a car exploded in the eastern city of Port Sudan. It said
that explosion resembled a blast last year it had blamed on an
Israeli missile strike.
Israel declined to comment on the May incident or the 2011
blast, which killed two people. It also neither admitted nor
denied involvement in a similar incident in eastern Sudan in
2009.
The satellite images can be viewed at: