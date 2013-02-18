Sudanese Petroleum buys 520,000 T gasoil for Mar-July - sources

SINGAPORE Feb 18 Sudanese Petroleum Corp has
bought 520,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over March to July
from top oil trading house Vitol and Kuwait's Independent
Petroleum Group (IPG), industry sources said on Monday.
Sudan bought eight cargoes of 40,000 tonnes each from Vitol
and five from IPG at premiums between $4.50 and $5.50 a barrel
above Middle East quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, one
of the sources said.
The premium range is up from the most recent gasoil deals
done for shipment into Sudan. Sudanese Petroleum last bought two
cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each from Trafigura at a premium of
about $4.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes, also on a CFR
basis, for delivery February to March.
Sudan's latest purchases occur just when gasoil supply is
expected to be tightening in Asia and the Middle East due to a
heavy refinery maintenance schedule in the second quarter,
traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)