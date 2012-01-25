FEATURE-Dollar shortage hits investment in Sudan

* Loss of oil revenues hits hard currency supplies
* Black market currency rate rises above official rate
* Businessmen find it harder to operate
* But foreign interest in natural resources still high
* Government overhauling regulation to spur investment
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Jan 25 Sudanese entrepreneur
Mohammed sees plenty of sales potential for pharmaceutical
products in his country but has sleepless nights over how to pay
his suppliers in Germany and Britain.
Like many Sudanese firms selling foreign products, he
struggles to get his hands on dollars to pay for imports as the
country grapples with an economic crisis.
"I don't know how to pay my partners for their next
shipment," said Mohammed, a sales agent for several foreign
pharmaceutical firms in Sudan, who asked to be identified only
by his first name because he feared government displeasure if he
talked about the crisis.
"I constantly worry about how to get dollars."
Doing business has never been easy in Sudan, which suffers
from a U.S. trade embargo, poverty, high inflation and the
legacy of years of armed conflict. Even so the country, home to
32 million people and rich in oil, minerals such as gold and
copper, and vast areas of farmland, has always attracted
investors who do not mind taking some risks.
But the investment climate has deteriorated further since
South Sudan took away two-thirds of the country's oil production
when it seceded in July. Since then, Sudan's oil revenues, which
used to make up 90 percent of the country's exports and were the
main source of hard currency inflows, have largely dried up.
As a result, the central bank is struggling to supply
commercial lenders, trading firms and other companies with
dollars to pay for foreign products and keep their operations
going -- at a time when tensions in global financial markets are
making it more difficult for weak economies to obtain
international financing.
With not enough dollars available at banks, businessmen are
turning to the black market, where demand has driven the dollar
exchange rate to the Sudanese pound 60 percent or more above the
official rate. A dollar bought around 4.8 Sudanese pounds on the
black market in Khartoum this week, compared to the official
rate of around 3.
"It's a nightmare," said an Indian investor who has been
active in Sudan for many years. "It's become difficult to import
spare parts or raw materials because you need to buy dollars for
a premium on the black market."
Mohammed, the pharmaceutical trader, said his profit margin
has dropped considerably because of his visits to the black
market, a move which carried the risk of prosecution by legal
authorities. "I sometimes have to reject deals because I cannot
get dollars."
Even after dollars are obtained, the problems are not over
in paying producers abroad.
Local firms need import certificates from the central bank,
which are normally issued after dollars are changed there at the
official rate. Since many firms rely on the black market, they
struggle to get certificates and often have to pay hefty fees.
Because of the U.S. trade embargo, which was first imposed
in 1997 for Sudan's past role in hosting militants such as Osama
bin Laden, many foreign banks refuse to deal with the country.
Western banks routinely reject bank transfers to Sudan, forcing
firms to open bank accounts abroad. Even then, many foreign
banks insist that Sudan should not be mentioned in transfer
documents, bankers say.
"I pay my clients through a bank in Dubai or another African
country," Mohammed said.
INTEREST IN OIL
There are no reliable, recent data for foreign direct
investment in Sudan. According to the latest figures from the
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the country
attracted a net $1.6 billion of direct investment in 2010, the
year before the South seceded, down from a peak of $3.5 billion
in 2006.
Those amounts point to the attractions of Sudan's mineral
wealth. Nearby Kenya, for example, attracted just $133 million
of foreign investment in 2010 despite being a more modern and
diversified economy, according to UNCTAD.
When the Sudanese oil ministry launched a bidding round this
month to explore new oil and gas blocks within the country's new
border, the biggest room in a luxury hotel in Khartoum was
packed to the last seat with foreign executives from 41 firms.
Chinese, Indian and other Asian investors have been always
active in Sudan, shrugging off U.S. sanctions. But the bidding
conference for new oil blocks also attracted firms from Canada,
Egypt, New Zealand and Spain, Sudanese officials said.
"Sudan is a sleeper. The investment environment is
challenging but we see good opportunities," said Gregory
Channon, a director at Canadian oil and gas exploration firm
Statesman Resources, which is considering whether to bid.
The question is whether Sudan can overhaul its economic
regulation and solve problems such as the hard currency shortage
in order to maximise new investment. The government is reforming
its investment law to reduce bureaucratic red tape and ease
taxation of investors.
"There is a general consensus that there should be a tax
relief for strategic projects to encourage employment or
development," said Abdulrahim Hamdi, a former finance minister.
"Competing countries around us in the area are giving tax
reliefs so we cannot say no. We need to do this."
But he said restrictions on foreign firms exporting profits
in dollars were a big obstacle. Outside the oil sector, firms
can only repatriate profits in hard currency in small amounts,
as the central bank tries to halt the slide of the Sudanese
pound by keeping dollars inside the country.
Analysts say foreign cell phone operators and airlines often
sit on accumulated profits made in Sudan as they struggle to
send the money to their headquarters.
"You need to be very creative in bringing out money," said
one Sudanese financial consultant. "Some investors try smuggling
out dollars in bags through the airport, though this is risky if
they catch you."