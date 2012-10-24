版本:
2012年 10月 24日

Sudan says Israel behind arms factory fire

KHARTOUM Oct 24 Four military planes attacked an arms factory in Khartoum where there was a huge fire overnight, a Sudanese minister said on Wednesday, blaming Israel for the air strike.

"Four military planes attacked the Yarmouk plant," Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman told reporters in Khartoum, adding the planes appeared to approach the site from the east.

