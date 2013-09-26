版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 15:35 BJT

Twenty-seven people killed in Sudan protests - medical source

KHARTOUM, Sept 26 Twenty-seven people were killed in Wednesday's protests in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a medical source said on Thursday.

"There were 27 people killed in the protests and their bodies are at the Omdurman hospital," the source told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Relatives and medics told Reuters on Wednesday that at least six people were killed in the protests against fuel subsidy cuts. It was not clear if those were included in the Omdurman hospital figure.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐