Six dead in Sudanese fuel protests

KHARTOUM, Sept 25 Six protesters were killed on Wednesday in clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a cut in fuel subsidies, medics and relatives said.

The protests in and around the Sudanese capital Khartoum were continuing as night fell.
