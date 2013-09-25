UPDATE 5-Six killed in Sudan clashes after fuel subsidies cut

* Plumes of black smoke billow across the capital
* Biggest display of public anger in over a year
* Similar protests broke out last year but fizzled out
* Internet access cut off
By Khalid Abdelaziz and Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Sept 25 Six Sudanese protesters were
killed on Wednesday in clashes with security forces on a third
day of unrest over a cut in fuel subsidies, medics and relatives
said.
Protesters torched cars and petrol stations and threw rocks
at police, who fired tear gas to try to disperse the biggest
display of public anger against President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir's government in more than a year.
Internet access was cut off across Sudan after activists
began sharing images of the protests on social media. Shops
remained closed for most of the day and long queues formed at
petrol stations in Khartoum, one with 60 cars waiting. A major
fire blocked one of the main traffic arteries in the capital.
Bashir has so far avoided the mass demonstrations that
unseated rulers in Tunisia, Egypt and Yemen and led to civil
wars in Libya and Syria. But simmering discontent over
corruption and inflation appeared to boil over when prices of
gasoline and cooking gas nearly doubled on Monday morning.
The deaths occurred in clashes in different parts of the
capital, according to relatives and medical workers. Numerous
plumes of black smoke rose into the skies above Khartoum.
"The people want the fall of the regime!" protesters
chanted, echoing the trademark chant of the Arab Spring
uprisings. "No, no to high prices!"
Mobs set fire to a university building and several petrol
stations in Khartoum. They blocked a main road to the airport
near the luxury Rotana hotel, used by diplomats and businessmen,
and torched several cars in the parking lot, witnesses said.
A Reuters reporter saw police fire tear-gas grenades into a
crowd while hundreds of officers and plainclothes security
agents armed with guns or batons rushed to the city centre.
Others were sitting on the roof of government buildings.
Security agents drove away some 20 protesters in pickup trucks.
Many of Wednesday's protests around the capital mustered
only a few dozen or at most a few hundred people and dispersed
after a short time, making it hard to get an exact idea of how
many had joined. But the total number in Khartoum was likely to
have been in the thousands, and there were also demonstrations
in the Red Sea coastal city of Port Sudan.
ECONOMIC CRISIS
There was no immediate comment from the government on the
unrest. Police officials could not be reached for comment.
Similar protests broke out in June last year after the
government reduced fuel subsidies as part of a plan to contain
its ballooning deficit, but they ended in the face of a security
crackdown and Sudan's intense summer heat.
Bashir said on Sunday night that remaining subsidies would
be lifted, but did not give details or a timeline. The next
morning, fuel prices shot up.
The roots of Sudan's economic crisis lie in the secession of
South Sudan in July 2011. The new nation took about
three-quarters of Sudan's oil output, the lifeblood of its
economy.
Crude exports were the government's main source of income
and of the foreign currency it needs to import food and other
goods for its 32 million people. Inflation soared and the pound
lost over half its value against the dollar on the black market.
POUND FALLING
On Wednesday, the dollar bought about 8.2 Sudanese pounds on
the black market, compared to about 7.3 pounds last week before
the government announced it would trim fuel subsidies.
Khartoum had hoped to maintain some subsidies by boosting
gold exports to replace oil revenues, but that plan was
undermined by a recent fall in global gold prices.
The government says annual inflation eased to 23.8 percent
in July from 37.1 percent in May, but independent analysts put
the actual rate at 50 percent or even higher.
Two people were killed during protests in the Khartoum area
on Tuesday, relatives who named the victims told Reuters. Police
have confirmed only one death that day, saying a robber killed
an unnamed man. Activists blamed government forces.
It remains to be seen whether the most recent round of
protests will gather momentum or fizzle out like previous bouts
of unrest in the last two years.
Bashir, who came to power in a coup in 1989, has weathered
multiple armed insurgencies, years of crippling U.S. trade
sanctions and a warrant for his arrest from the International
Criminal Court.
Sudan's opposition parties, run by older men, are weak and
divided, and have little appeal for young people demanding
drastic improvements in living standards and political change.