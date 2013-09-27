UPDATE 4-Sudanese police fire teargas as crowd demands Bashir resign

* Anger over corruption and cutting of subsidies
* Biggest protests for years in Khartoum and twin city
* Interior minister says about 600 arrested
By Khalid Abdelaziz and Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Sept 27 Police fired teargas on Friday
to disperse thousands of Sudanese demanding that President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir step down, a day after clashes in which rights
groups accused security forces of shooting dead at least 50
people.
Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup, has not faced the
sort of Arab Spring uprising that unseated autocratic rulers
from Tunisia to Yemen since 2011, but anger has risen over
corruption and rising inflation in the vast African country.
On Friday more than 5,000 people demonstrated after prayers
in the biggest protests for many years in the Khartoum area.
At least two people were killed and more than 300 wounded,
among them 111 policemen, a health ministry official told
al-Shorooq television.
Angered by a police crackdown on protests against the
slashing of fuel subsidies, about 3,000 took to the streets in
Khartoum's twin city Omdurman, across the Nile, shouting
"Freedom! Freedom!" and demanding a change of government.
Defying a heavy security presence, the crowd marched to the
central market, holding banners saying "No, No to price
increases!" Police fired teargas, sending some protesters
running for cover. But most remained, some hurling stones at the
police and others torching cars.
More than 2,000 people demonstrated in Khartoum's northern
Bahri district, a hot spot for days, and in other areas,
witnesses said. Police also used teargas in those areas.
Bashir, has remained in power for almost 25 years despite
armed rebellions, U.S. trade sanctions, an economic crisis, an
attempted coup last year and an indictment from the
International Criminal Court for war crimes in the western
Darfur region. He still enjoys support from the army, his ruling
party and wealthy Sudanese with extensive business interests.
The United States accused the Sudanese authorities of using
excessive force and expressed alarm at reports that the
government had arrested or detained activists and restricted
access to the Internet and mobile telephone networks.
"The United States condemns the Government of Sudan's brutal
crackdown on protesters in Khartoum, including the excessive use
of force against civilians that has reportedly resulted in
dozens of casualties," said State Department spokeswoman Jen
Psaki.
Sudan rejected the statement and summoned the U.S. charge
d'affaires to protest against the United States' failure to
issue Bashir a visa to attend the U.N. General Assembly taking
place this week in New York, the Foreign Ministry said.
ARMED PRESENCE
In Khartoum's centre, army trucks mounted with anti-aircraft
guns, usually only deployed in strife-torn regions such as
Darfur, were stationed in the street.
More than 100 soldiers, policemen and plain-clothes agents
patrolled the government district on the banks of the Nile.
Authorities closed the bureau of Al Arabiya television
station after complaining about its coverage of protests, the
Dubai-based station said on its website.
They also shut down the office of Abu Dhabi-based news
channel Sky News Arabia, banned its correspondent from working
and confiscated its equipment, the station said.
The government has put pressure on local newspapers only to
use official statements. At least two papers have stopped
published in protest, editors said.
Sudanese officials dismissed the protests as insignificant.
"What happened today in Khartoum is limited. No more than
2,000 people took part in the protests," said Fateh Hassan
al-Mahdi, spokesman for Bashir's National Congress Party. "This
is insignificant compared to Khartoum's 7 million inhabitants."
Authorities arrested about 600 people suspected of violent
riots and vandalism, Interior Minister Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamad
told state news agency SUNA. Trials for 100 "saboteurs" would
start next week.
Protesters torched cars and petrol stations on Wednesday.
Activists have blamed government agents for some of the damage.
DISPUTED DEATH TOLL
The latest round of unrest began on Monday after the
government announced another set of fuel subsidy cutbacks,
causing pump prices to almost double overnight.
The cuts have been driven by a severe financial crunch since
the secession of oil-producing South Sudan in 2011, which
deprived Khartoum of three-quarters of the crude output it
relied on for state revenues and food imports.
With Friday's two dead the official death toll stood at 31.
Among those killed was Salah Sanhuri, a doctor who was shot dead
during a protest, relatives told Reuters. His family has close
ties and joint business interests with the government.
Amnesty International and the New York-based African Center
for Justice and Peace Studies said at least 50 people had been
killed by gun shots to the chest or head by Thursday night,
citing witnesses, relatives, doctors and journalists.
Among the dead was a 14-year-old boy, while most other
victims seemed to be between 19 and 26 years old, the groups
said in a statement.