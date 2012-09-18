Sudanese, S.Sudanese set Sept 23 summit to wrap up talks

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 19 Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will hold a summit with his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa on Sept. 23, state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday after two weeks of talks aimed at ending hostilities.

"The President of the Republic has agreed to participate in a summit in Addis Ababa on Sept. 23," SUNA quoted an Ethiopian envoy as saying who had earlier met Bashir in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Earlier in the day, a Western official said the former civil war adversaries were heading towards a deal this week that would allow the resumption of oil exports vital to the economies of both African countries.