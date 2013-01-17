UPDATE 2-S.Sudan says starts troop withdrawal from Sudan border

* Mutual distrust has prevented withdrawal from border area
* Pulling out armies a condition for restarting oil flows
* Oil exports vital for Sudan and South Sudan
By Aaron Maasho and Hereward Holland
ADDIS ABABA/JUBA, Jan 17 South Sudan started
withdrawing its army on Thursday from the border with Sudan to
set up a buffer zone, the government said, part of a peace deal
that stipulated both must pull back troops before oil exports
can restart.
The countries came close to war in April in the worst border
clashes since South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in
2011 under an agreement which ended decades of war fuelled by
ideology, oil, ethnicity and religion.
After mediation from the African Union, they agreed in
September to resume oil exports from landlocked South Sudan
through Sudan. Oil is vital to both economies.
"By withdrawing its forces ... the government of South Sudan
is clearly demonstrating its full compliance with the signed
security agreements and full commitment to their
implementation," South Sudan's government said in a statement.
The pullout would be completed by Feb. 4 and South Sudan
expected Sudan to do the same, the statement said.
Sudanese officials could not be reached for comment.
Mutual distrust remains deep and withdrawal from the
disputed 2,000-km (1,200-mile) border was complicated by
fighting on the Sudanese side between Sudan's army and rebels
that Khartoum says South Sudan supports. Juba denies this.
Security officials from both countries are in talks in Addis
Ababa to discuss implementing the buffer zone.
South Sudan, which says Sudan often bombs its territory,
shut down its entire oil output of 350,000 barrels per day (bpd)
a year ago after failing to agree export and transit fees with
Khartoum. It had hoped to be producing 230,000 bpd by December.
Crude from southern fields will take two months to reach the
Red Sea terminal on Sudan's coast after output resumes, South
Sudan's oil minister said this month, suggesting exports could
hit markets by April if the buffer zone is in place by February.