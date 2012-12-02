South Sudan: could restart oil by year-end after Sudan talks

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
KHARTOUM Dec 2 South Sudan could resume oil exports through Sudan by the end of the year, the South's chief negotiator Pagan Amum said on Sunday, after meeting with Sudan's defence minister and other officials in Khartoum.
"By the end of this year it is possible to load the first ship of oil, especially after the agreement in the meetings today and yesterday," Amum told reporters.
"Implementation will begin in the coming days," he added.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.