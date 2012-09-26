版本:
Sudan, South Sudan reach deal to restart oil exports

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 26 Sudan and South Sudan reached a border security agreement which will allow the resumption of southern oil exports through the north, spokesmen for both sides said on Wednesday.

Leaders of the African neighbours reached a breakthrough after four days of talks in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, both delegations said.

