Leaders of two Sudans agree on border buffer zone - mediator

ADDIS ABABA Jan 5 The leaders of Sudan and
South Sudan have agreed to set up a long-delayed demilitarized
zone along their disputed border as soon as possible, a
condition for the resumption of oil exports, an African Union
mediator said on Saturday.
Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's Salva Kiir
held two days of talks in Ethiopia to try to defuse tensions
that brought them close to war in April.
The leaders agreed in September to end hostilities and
withdraw their armies from their disputed border, but the two
sides have failed to implement the agreement.
"They've ... agreed that actions should be taken as soon as
possible to implement all the existing agreements
unconditionally," AU mediator Thabo Mbeki said after the summit,
which Bashir and Kiir left without giving any statements. Mbeki
gave no specific timeframe for the commitment.