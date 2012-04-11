UPDATE 6-Sudan mobilizes army as South claims key oil field

* Sudan says it will mobilise army against south
* Halts talks after strike on Heglig oilfield
* African Union urges South Sudan to withdraw
By Alexander Dziadosz and Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM/JUBA, April 11 Sudan said it would
mobilise its army against South Sudan on Wednesday, and halted
talks with Juba over oil payments and other disputed issues
after the South occupied an oilfield vital to the North's
economy.
With South Sudan in turn accusing Sudan of bombing a village
on the southern side of their 1,800-km (1,200-mile) border, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the United States called for
an end to clashes that threaten to spark a full-blown conflict.
South Sudan, which seceded in July, has been locked in an
increasingly bitter dispute with the North over the fate of the
formerly joint oil industry and other issues as fighting has
escalated in the ill-defined border region.
South Sudan's army (SPLA) on Tuesday attacked Heglig, a
disputed area containing an oilfield that accounts for about
half of Sudan's 115,000 barrel-a-day output. The South's army
claimed to be holding the oil wells.
"There is no doubt that Heglig area and the oil wells are
under control of the SPLA," South Sudanese military spokesman
Philip Aguer said, adding that the North's air force had bombed
SPLA positions in Heglig and other areas.
A Sudanese official said he expected the fighting would hit
oil output.
"I expect ... these oilfields will be affected, definitely,
and at least there will not be production. If there is a
conflict in the area, this is the least," said Rahamatalla
Mohamed Osman, Sudan's undersecretary of foreign affairs.
Motorists worried about a possible disruption to fuel
supplies formed lines at petrol stations to stock up as news of
the Heglig attack spread through the capital, although the oil
ministry issued a statement saying it had enough fuel.
The U.S. State Department condemned South Sudan's attack on
Heglig, calling it "an act which goes beyond self-defence".
It also condemned Sudan's "continued aerial bombardment in
South Sudan" and said the two sides needed to agree on an
immediate cessation of hostilities.
Sudan's U.N. Ambassador Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman said
Sudan had exercised maximum self-restraint and if the U.N.
Security Council did not condemn South Sudan's actions and
demand it withdraw its troops, then Sudan would be forced to
"retaliate severely deep inside South Sudan."
"We are ready for settling all the disputes with the south
through peaceful negotiations, but with the recent developments
they make it very difficult ... it would be extremely difficult
to sit with somebody who has stabbed you in the back," he said.
UNRESOLVED TALKS
The South seceded from Khartoum's rule last year, but the
two sides have not agreed on issues including division of
national debt, the status of citizens in each another's
territory and the exact position of the border.
Oil is among the most sensitive issues. Landlocked South
Sudan shut down its roughly 350,000 barrel-per-day output in
January in a dispute over how much it should pay to export crude
using pipelines and other infrastructure in Sudan.
Sudan's remaining output only serves domestic consumption.
Each side accuses the other of backing rebels in their
territory.
"I don't think there can be negotiations in this climate,"
Osman said. "What happened yesterday is a violation of
international laws and an aggression on Sudan, and we have all
the right to defend ourselves and regain the territories which
were occupied by government of South Sudan."
South Sudan's forces pushed 70 km (40 miles) into Sudan's
territory on Tuesday, Osman said. An information ministry
statement accused South Sudan of "using mercenary forces and
rebel groups" in the attack. Juba routinely denies such charges.
Following the incursion, parliament ordered a halt to
negotiations with the South, Sudan's state media said.
State news agency SUNA said Sudan would order a general army
mobilisation but gave no further details. It quoted Defence
Minister Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein as saying the army was
capable of preserving stability and controlling the situation.
AU CALLS FOR WITHDRAWAL
SUNA said Sudan would halt all talks with Juba sponsored by
the African Union and withdraw its negotiating team from Addis
Ababa immediately.
The African Union called for the "immediate and
unconditional withdrawal" of South Sudan's army from Heglig and
urged restraint on both sides.
U.N. chief Ban contacted South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
and Sudan's U.N. ambassador, urging both sides to exercise
restraint and avoid further bloodshed, spokesman Martin Nesirky
told reporters in New York.
"The Secretary-General urged (Kiir) to consider holding a
presidential summit immediately to build confidence and assure
the peoples of South Sudan and Sudan that peace and dialogue is
the only option for both sides," he said.
South Sudan's Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin
said the Sudanese air force had bombed the village of Abiemnom
in South Sudan's Unity state on Wednesday, wounding four people
including a child.
He said South Sudan had been acting in self defence after
Sudan launched a ground attack from Heglig late on Monday.
Sudanese officials also said they were only trying to defend
their territory.