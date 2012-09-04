UPDATE 1-Sudan, S. Sudan resume border talks with eye to oil

* Mediators want to focus on demilitarised border zone
* U.N. has set Sept. 22 deadline to resolve issues
* Both sides face economic crisis, need oil deal
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 4 Former civil war foes Sudan
and South Sudan resumed t alks on Tuesday in Ethiopia that
mediators hope will produce a deal to secure the volatile joint
border and clear the way for the two countries to resume oil
exports.
The countries have been locked in a series of disputes since
South Sudan split from its northern neighbour over a year ago
under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of war.
Fighting along the 1,800-km (1,200-mile) border threatened
to boil over into a full-scale war in April when South Sudan
seized an oil-producing region long held by Sudan.
Tensions have eased since then but the disputes have taken a
heavy economic toll on both countries. Landlocked South Sudan
shut down its vital oil output in January after failing to agree
with Khartoum how much it should pay to export through Sudan.
Western diplomats and African Union mediators now hope to
build on progress after the two struck an interim deal on oil
fees last month. Sudan says it wants a border security deal
before oil flows resume.
Officials from both sides have been much brighter in their
predictions than in previous rounds.
"It is certain that we will come to an agreement by the end
(of this round)," said Deng Alor, a senior member of South
Sudan's delegation to the talks.
Delegation members said the talks opened with a meeting
between Alor and the head of Khartoum's delegation.
Speaking ahead of the talks, El-Obeid Morawah, spokesman for
Sudan's Foreign Ministry, said he was optimistic.
"Sudan's delegation is ready to reach an agreement by the
end of this round," he said. "I think they (South Sudan) are
also open-minded and open-hearted."
In Juba, Michael Makuei Lueth, chairman of the border
committee for South Sudan, said he was optimistic about
resolving issues such as cross-border trade, the status of
citizens in one another's countries, and the disputed Abyei
border region.
"If the government of Sudan is coming to negotiate in good
faith, then we are likely to agree on everything except the
borders that will follow at a later stage," he said.
"We're now going to put the oil agreement in its final form
so that it's initialed," he said, adding any final pact would
require agreement from both presidents in a summit.
DEMILITARISED ZONE
Both sides badly need oil revenues to jumpstart their
economies. Oil used to provide over half of state revenues in
Sudan and accounted for about 98 percent of government income in
South Sudan before the shutdown. Both countries are facing
soaring inflation and a shortage of the foreign currency needed
to pay for food imports.
The U.N. Security Council has set a Sept. 22 deadline for
the two sides to solve their issues or face sanctions.
To start, mediators want to focus on setting up a 10-km-wide
demilitarised buffer border zone to help ensure neither side is
supporting armed groups across the border, and to normalise
travel and trade between the two countries.
The African Union and U.N. Security Council have endorsed a
map of the demilitarised zone but Sudan has not agreed to it.
Its objection has mostly focused on the inclusion of a 14-mile
strip of land used by the Arab Misseriya tribe, diplomats say.
AU mediator Thabo Mbeki has sought to assure Sudan that the
buffer zone would not affect any agreement over disputed border
areas, an issue that might take a long time to settle.
Khartoum also wants assurances that Juba will stop
supporting rebels operating in the border states of South
Kordofan and Blue Nile, an accusation South Sudan denies but
which analysts say is credible.