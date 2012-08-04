版本:
Sudan confirms oil deal, wants security talks first

KHARTOUM Aug 4 Sudan confirmed it had reached an oil agreement with South Sudan but said it would be implemented only after a new round of talks on security issues, state news agency SUNA said on Saturday.

The neighbours had agreed on how much landlocked South Sudan should pay to export its oil through Sudan, African Union mediator Thabo Mbeki said earlier on Saturday.

"The agreement does not fulfil the ambitions of both sides," spokesman for the Sudanese delegation Mutrif Siddig told SUNA. "Its implementation will start after understandings on security issues."

