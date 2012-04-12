UN Council demands end to Sudan, South Sudan clashes

* Security Council warns that neighbors could return to war
* Council views issue as threat to global peace, security
* Sudan UN envoy calls air-strike claims "fiction"
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 12 The U.N. Security
Council demanded on Thursday that Sudan and South Sudan stop
border clashes which it said threatened to return the east
African neighbors to a full-scale war.
A statement from the 15-nation body also insisted that
Khartoum stop air strikes and Juba withdraw troops from a vital
oil field.
Fighting along the ill-defined border between the former
civil-war foes has led to a standoff over Sudan's Heglig oil
field after it was seized on Tuesday by troops from South Sudan,
which declared independence last year.
Distrust runs deeps between the neighbors, who are at
loggerheads over the position of their border, how much the
landlocked south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan,
and the division of national debt, amongst other issues.
"The recent violence threatens to return both countries to
full-scale war and the period of tragic loss of life and
suffering, destroyed infrastructure, and economic devastation,
which they have worked so hard and long to overcome," a
statement from the Security Council said.
"The Security Council demands a complete, immediate, and
unconditional: end to all fighting; withdrawal of (South Sudan's
Army) from Heglig; end to (Sudanese Armed Forces) aerial
bombardments; end to repeated incidents of cross-border violence
between Sudan and South Sudan; and an end to support by both
sides to proxies in the other country," it said.
The Council demanded that both countries redeploy their
forces 6 miles (10 km) outside a north/south borderline
determined in 1956 and take immediate steps to establish a safe
demilitarized border zone.
It termed the situation a "serious threat to international
peace and security" and warned it would take further steps as
necessary, but gave no details on what those might include.
South Sudan has accused Sudan of launching air strikes on
some of its major oilfields. Sudan has denied launching air
strikes but said its ground forces had attacked southern
artillery positions that had fired on the north.
Sudan's U.N. Ambassador Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman said
South Sudan must heed to the U.N. call.
"If they don't ... we will reserve our right to exercise the
right of self-defense and we will chase them out," he told
reporters. "Not only that we will hit deep inside the south."
Osman described claims of aerial bombardments of South Sudan
by Sudan as "fiction."
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July, six months after a
referendum agreed under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of
civil war that killed more than 2 million people.