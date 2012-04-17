UN council mulls Sudan, S.Sudan sanctions to end clashes

* US envoy gives no details of possible sanctions
* South Sudan seized Heglig oil field in Sudan
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 17 The U.N. Security
Council discussed on Tuesday possibly imposing sanctions on
Sudan and South Sudan if the African neighbors did not stop
border clashes that were threatening to spiral into full-scale
war, said the U.S. envoy to the United Nations.
Fighting along the ill-defined border between the former
civil-war foes has led to a standoff over the Heglig oil field
after it was seized a week ago by troops from South Sudan, which
declared independence last year.
The 15-nation Security Council reiterated its call for a
"complete, immediate, unconditional" end to all fighting and for
Sudan to stop air strikes and South Sudan to withdraw troops
from the vital oil field.
"Council members discussed ways to leverage the influence of
the council to press the parties to take these steps, and
included in that a discussion potentially of sanctions," U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice told reporters.
Rice, who is the Security Council president for April, gave
no further details on possible sanctions that could be imposed.
"Members expressed grave concern over the situation and
committed to make every effort to convince the parties to cease
hostilities and return to the negotiating table," she said.
South Sudan's envoy in New York expressed the hope that
diplomacy could help prevent a war but warned that her country
would not give up its territory.
"We believe that the current crisis can be resolved through
negotiated and agreed upon solutions," South Sudan's U.N. envoy
Agnes Oswaha told reporters.
"We are not going to go for the offense because we are for
peace," she said. "However, we will stand on the defense and
defend our territory."
Distrust runs deep between the neighbors, who are at
loggerheads over the position of their border, how much the
landlocked south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan,
and the division of national debt, among other issues.
South Sudan has accused Sudan of launching air strikes on
some of its major oilfields. Sudan has denied launching air
strikes but said its ground forces had attacked southern
artillery positions that had fired on the north.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July, six months after a
referendum agreed under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of
civil war that killed more than 2 million people.