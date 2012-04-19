UN chief says S.Sudan infringing on Sudan sovereignty

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that South Sudan's seizure of an
oil field in neighboring Sudan was an "illegal act" and called
on both countries to stop fighting.
Clashes along the ill-defined border between the former
civil war foes has led to a standoff over the Heglig oil field
after it was seized last week by troops from South Sudan, which
declared independence last year.
"I call on South Sudan to immediately withdraw its forces
from Heglig. This is an infringement on the sovereignty of Sudan
and a clearly illegal act," Ban told reporters. "I also call on
the government of Sudan to immediately stop shelling and bombing
South Sudanese territory and withdraw its forces from disputed
territories."