U.S. seeks path back to South Sudan oil market

* New guidelines would reopen S.Sudan to U.S. firms
* Khartoum must wait for broader sanctions relief
* U.S. cautions on corruption, transparency in oil sector
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The United States is
drawing up new guidelines to permit U.S. oil companies to
operate in South Sudan without running afoul of U.S. sanctions
that apply to Khartoum, a U.S. official said on Friday.
Princeton Lyman, the U.S. special representative for Sudan,
said the Treasury Department would soon clarify how companies
may apply for U.S. licenses to enter the oil business, saying
it was a priority for the U.S. government and for South Sudan.
"I'm sure we're going to open that door, but the rules of
the game are still being worked out and that is very
frustrating to the South because they want American oil
companies there," Lyman told a trade briefing in Washington.
"There is a task force working on it and they will, God
willing, have something soon."
The United States imposed a series of sanctions on Sudan in
1997, accusing the government of human rights abuses and
supporting terrorism, and tightened the restrictions further in
2006 over the separate conflict in Sudan's Darfur region.
When South Sudan declared independence from the north in
July, the United States said it was no longer covered by the
existing sanctions regime.
But since the two countries' oil industries are so
interconnected, it has been impossible for U.S. oil companies
to get a piece of the market now dominated by Chinese, Indian
and Malaysian companies.
Sanctions drove out Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Marathon Oil Corp
(MRO.N) and other Western companies, but industry sources say
many are keeping their options open about reviving investments
in the oil-rich African country. China National Petroleum Corp[CNPET.UL], Malaysia's Petronas PETR.UL and India's Oil and
Natural Gas Corp are among the oil firms now operating in South
Sudan.
Lyman said the United States could not quickly remove the
sanctions, which would require congressional approval.
But he said the Treasury Department would define new
criteria for licensing oil deals that would provide only
"incidental" benefits to the North, making some deals with
South Sudan possible.
OIL AND OTHER DISPUTES
The South took 75 percent of the country's 500,000 barrels
a day of oil production but depends on the North to use its
pipeline, port and refineries to sell oil. Experts say southern
plans to connect to a pipeline in Kenya are years away.
Both sides have been unable to agree yet on how to divide
oil revenues that are the lifeblood for both economies, one of
a series of outstanding disputes that cloud their relationship
despite the South's peaceful secession.
Khartoum has voiced disappointment the United States has
not moved on pledges to drop sanctions against it as a reward
for allowing the secession to take place.
But Lyman said no U.S. move would be possible until the
outstanding issues are resolved and violence stops in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile states, two border states where fighting
broke out between Khartoum's troops and rebels aligned with
South Sudan.
Lyman said U.S. companies could provide valuable know-how
and improved technologies to South Sudan's oil sector to extend
the life of wells that some experts say risk sharp production
declines within the next five years.
But he warned that U.S. interest in South Sudan's oil
opportunities was tempered by serious concerns over corruption
and transparency, saying the new leaders in Juba had yet to act
on pledges to put monitoring institutions in place.
"If they don't meet that challenge, its going to be a big
problem for everybody," Lyman said.
