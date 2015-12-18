U.S. FCC approves Altice acquisition of U.S. cable firm Suddenlink

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it approved the $9.1 billion sale of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications to European telecoms group Altice NV .
The Dutch firm announced in May its acquisition of a majority stake in Suddenlink, the seventh largest U.S. cable company, in its first U.S. acquisition.
The FCC said in its order that the sale "serves the public interest" and is unlikely to have "adverse competitive effects."
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million