France's Altice in talks to buy Suddenlink Communications - WSJ

May 19 French telecommunications group Altice SA
is in talks to buy U.S.-based Suddenlink
Communications in a deal that could value the cable operator at
$8 billion-$10 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, may
fall apart before an agreement is reached, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1GnegJH)
The cable company, backed by private-equity firm BC Partners
and a Canadian pension fund, became the largest U.S. cable
operator to carry Netflix earlier this month.
Last week, Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said the
company will "continue to be active in M&A" but has no specific
deals to look forward to.
Altice and Suddenlink could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)