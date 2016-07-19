ADM shuts cash sugar trading operation in London- sources

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
LONDON, July 19 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co has shut its small physical sugar trading operation in London due to tight margins, trade sources said.
The company began to wind down the business, which consisted of a trading team of five to six people, more than a year ago with the departure of head trader Alberto Peixoto in May 2015.
The rest of the physical sugar trading team had all left by May this year, one senior source familiar with the move, said.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.