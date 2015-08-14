Nestle sues Suedzucker, others for 50 mln euros of cartel damages

ZURICH Aug 14 Nestle said it was suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50 million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have participated in a price-rigging cartel.
In February last year Suedzucker was fined almost 200 million euros by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.
Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company, has filed the suit with a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, where Suedzucker is based, a spokesman for Nestle Germany said on Friday, confirming a report by trade newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung.
Suedzucker was not immediately available for comment.
Other food companies have already filed suits against Suedzucker, including Vivil, a German maker of cough drops and mints.
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi und Paul Arnold; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Andreas Cremer and David Evans)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai