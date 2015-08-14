Nestle sues Suedzucker, others for 50 mln euros of cartel damages

ZURICH Aug 14 Nestle said it was suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50 million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have participated in a price-rigging cartel.

In February last year Suedzucker was fined almost 200 million euros by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.

Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company, has filed the suit with a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, where Suedzucker is based, a spokesman for Nestle Germany said on Friday, confirming a report by trade newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Suedzucker was not immediately available for comment.

Other food companies have already filed suits against Suedzucker, including Vivil, a German maker of cough drops and mints.

