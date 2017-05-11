U.S. candymakers band together to reduce calories

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Five major chocolate and candy
companies announced a joint commitment on Thursday to reduce
calories in many sweets sold on the U.S. market, a rare example
of cooperation in a competitive industry and testament to a
rising consumer distaste for sugar.
The United States is the world's largest consumer of
sweeteners and obesity, diabetes and heart disease rank among
leading health concerns in the country.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration overhauled packaged
foods labeling last year and required all manufacturers to list
added sugars on labels by 2018.
Companies including Mars Chocolate North America LLC, Nestle
USA, WM Wrigley Jr Co and Lindt & Spruengli,
said they had committed to ensuring that half of their
individually wrapped products sold in the United States contain
no more than 200 calories within the next five years.
"There's going to be less sugar and less calories in the
food that consumers are going to be eating," said Larry Soler,
president and chief executive for Partnership for a Healthier
America (PHA).
The commitment by the group of companies, which includes
clearly stating the calorie count on 90 percent of their
best-selling products, will be monitored for five years by PHA
and the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank.
"They want to make sure that they meet the consumers where
the consumers want to be met," said John Downs, National
Confectioners Association president and chief executive.
The companies, which include the makers of M&M's and Jaw
Busters, could cut calories by reducing package sizing or
reformulating recipes, as well as launching new products.
Confectionery pricing was not part of the commitment, Soler
said.
Nestle, the maker of Butterfinger and Crunch, said in
December it had devised a new technology that has the potential
to reduce sugar in some of its confectionery products by up to
40 percent without affecting the taste.
Mars Chocolate North America has launched its Snickers
Crisper, a package of two 100-calorie pieces that feature
crisped rice.
At present, over 60 percent of the companies' individually
wrapped products contain less than 250 calories each.
Soda companies, such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Inc
, have also targeted consumers who want lower calorie
drinks by offering products in smaller cans. The firms make
larger margins on those sales than for sodas sold in
traditional-sized cans.
CUTTING DOWN
Consumers have already cut down on candy. The volume of U.S.
retail sales of packaged confectionery declined 1.9 percent to
2.47 million tonnes in 2016 from 2011, while sales of savory
snacks rose 9.5 percent to 4.26 million tonnes, Euromonitor
International data shows.
Euromonitor forecasts that confectionery sales will rise to
2.5 million tonnes by 2021, however.
Retailers are adapting to changing consumer preferences. CVS
Pharmacy, for instance, announced a new store design
last month to drive growth in sales of what it described as
"healthier choices" in candy, snacks and other foods.
Hershey Co was not part of Thursday's commitment by
candymakers to cut calories. But the firm has branched out from
its mainstream chocolate brands over the past two years, buying
jerky maker Krave Pure Foods Inc and Barkthins Snacking
Chocolate, made of dark chocolate that contains less sugar than
milk chocolate.
