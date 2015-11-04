Sugar, corn syrup face off over 'natural' claims in U.S. lawsuit

Nov 4 Big sugar processors are set to take on
major corn refiners including Archer Daniels Midland Co
and Cargill Inc before a U.S. jury on Wednesday in a
billion-dollar lawsuit that could shape how consumers view two
bitter foes in the sweetener market.
Several sugar refiners including global leader ASR Group
sued in 2011, alleging that a corn trade group's ad campaign
describing high fructose corn syrup as "corn sugar" and
"natural" was false. The corn refiners countersued, saying the
Sugar Association falsely claimed in its newsletter that corn
syrup causes obesity and cancer.
The case, which is scheduled for opening statements on
Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles, comes amid a decline
in sweetener demand. The U.S. slowdown is due in part to
concerns about high rates of obesity and diabetes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012 ruled that
corn syrup, used to sweeten foods including soda, could not be
called sugar. The sugar growers are seeking $1.1 billion in
compensatory damages over the prior advertising campaign, plus
punitive damages and fees, their attorney W. Mark Lanier said.
The corn refiners are seeking about $530 million in their
countersuit.
Asked if a negative verdict would materially impact ADM,
spokesman David Weintraub said the company has "ample
flexibility to handle any range of situations" with access to
$6.4 billion of short-term liquidity.
The sugar processors in their lawsuit argue that corn syrup
is a man-made product composed almost entirely of dextrose,
while sugar is natural sucrose found in cane and beet plants.
Corn refiners launched an advertising campaign in 2008
calling syrup "corn sugar," and saying it is natural and
"nutritionally the same as table sugar." The sugar processors'
lawsuit said those statements are false.
In their countersuit, ADM and corn refiners said that sugar
and corn syrup are nutritionally equivalent.
"The Sugar Association preys on consumers' fears by falsely
representing that HFCS will cause obesity, cancer, and cirrhosis
of the liver," the counterclaim said, "while at the same time
creating a health halo for processed sugar."
Corn refiners say sugar growers benefit from generous U.S.
government subsidies. The Corn Refiners Association, one of the
defendants, said earlier this year it had hired a Washington
lobbyist to challenge sugar's protected status.
The trial is expected to last about three weeks.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Additional reporting
by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)