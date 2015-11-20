版本:
Sugar companies and corn refiners settle corn syrup lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Major sugar companies and corn refiners including Archer Daniels Midland Co have settled litigation over an ad campaign about high fructose corn syrup, the parties said in a joint statement on Friday.

Terms of the settlement, which was reached in the middle of trial, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Grant McCool)

