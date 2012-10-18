版本:
ICE cuts trading hours for raw sugar contracts

LONDON Oct 18 ICE Futures US said on Thursday that raw sugar futures and options will open at 0230 New York time (0730 GMT), one hour later than at present, effective on Nov. 5.

