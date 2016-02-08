For sugar tax supporters, 2016 may be the sweet spot

* India, Philippines, Indonesia consider tax on sugary
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Feb 8 2016 could be the year of the
sugar tax, as several large nations consider levies on sweetened
food and drinks to battle obesity and fatten government coffers.
For years, public health advocates have called for such
measures as one prong of an attack against a growing obesity
epidemic that has fuelled rates of heart disease, diabetes and
other illnesses, in both the developed and developing worlds.
Supporters hope the taxes will raise the cost of
high-calorie products and lead to a decline in consumption, in
the same way that tobacco taxes have helped reduce smoking.
Opponents say taxes provide no health benefits, unfairly
target certain types of product, hurt jobs and burden the poor.
Scandinavian countries have had such taxes, with varying
degrees of success, for many years, and in 2012, France and
Hungary joined the list, followed by Mexico in 2014.
But some public policy experts see them becoming more
widespread, as nations seek to bolster their finances in an
uncertain global economy and a new generation of savvy consumers
is more concerned about health and less trusting of big
corporations.
"This puts political leaders in a stronger position to enact
policies such as taxes because the companies aren't considered
unbreakable," said Kelly Brownell, dean of Duke University's
Sanford School of Public Policy in North Carolina.
Now India, the Philippines and Indonesia have said they are
studying similar levies while Britain debated the issue in
parliament late last year and Prime Minister David Cameron said
in January that he would not rule out a sugar tax.
Brownell said Mexico was a watershed given the popularity of
soft drinks there. "The fact that they (drinks companies) lost
in Mexico was pretty staggering," he said.
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo, which dominate a
global soft drink market worth nearly $870 billion in annual
sales, declined to comment on the issue of sugar taxes. They
referred questions to trade group the International Council of
Beverage Associations (ICBA).
ICBA Executive Director Kate Loatman said the bottler
association in Mexico opposed the tax and "worked with lawmakers
and the media to make the point that the tax would do nothing to
improve public health".
When asked about India, the Philippines, Indonesia and
Britain, she said: "While we understand that there are
discussions occurring in those countries, the bottom line is
that taxes do not improve public health in any country."
The tax debate has focused on soda as health campaigners say
they offer so-called "empty calories" with scant nutrition and
that those who drink them do not feel as full as when they eat
solid food like chocolate or candy and so do not eat less.
As a result, duties in some countries such as France cover
only drinks, and in some other places where the tax is wider,
such as Mexico, the levy on high-sugar food is less than that on
drinks.
HEALTH IMPACT UNCLEAR
The Mexican tax, implemented in January 2014, was part of a
government policy aimed at improving the health of one of the
world's fattest nations, where 70 percent of adults and 34
percent of children are overweight or obese.
It covered sugar-sweetened foods and drinks, the consumption
of which had rocketed over the past two decades.
For example the average Mexican drank 728 eight-ounce
servings of Coca-Cola Co's various drinks in 2011, up from 290
in 1991, according to a Coca-Cola company chart. That compared
with 2011 averages of 403 in the United States and 92 worldwide.
In the first year after the 1 peso ($0.07) per litre tax was
implemented, raising prices by about 10 percent, consumers on
average bought 6 percent fewer soft drinks per month, according
to research published last month in the BMJ journal. However,
the decline accelerated over time, reaching 12 percent by
December. There was also a 4 percent increase in purchases of
non-taxed drinks, such as bottled water, the study found.
"The implementation of this tax in Mexico as a measure to
prevent obesity and diabetes has positioned our country
internationally as a leader in public health," the National
Institute of Public Health of Mexico, an independent public
health institution associated with the Ministry of Health, said
in October.
But the impact on public health is a point of debate.
Tom Sanders, a professor of nutrition and dietetics at
King's College London, said the level of decline seen in Mexico
would be equivalent to a person consuming about one sugar cube
less per day, or "a drop in the caloric ocean".
What is more, a 2014 study commissioned by the European
Union found that while food taxes reduce consumption of the
taxed products, consumers will often just switch to cheaper
brands. And given how little empirical data is available, it
said evidence was inconclusive about the extent to which such
taxes could aid public health.
Nonetheless, Chile, Barbados and Dominica instituted taxes
in 2015 and Belgium introduced one in January.
BUSINESS IMPACT
In India, a government-appointed panel has proposed a tax of
as much as 40 percent on sugary drinks as part of a broader
fiscal overhaul.
Coca-Cola India, which employs 25,000 staff, in December
said the proposal would lead to a "sharp decline" in sales and
that in such circumstances it would "have no option but to
consider shutting down" certain factories and plants.
India and other developing markets have been key to soft
drink makers, as their swelling middle classes buy ever more
packaged goods. That has helped offset weaker trends in mature
markets like the United States, where soda sales have fallen for
10 straight years as more people choose drinks they regard as
healthier.
The proposal in the Philippines - which cleared a House of
Representatives committee in November but still has a long way
to go before passage - would see a tax of $0.22 per litre on
soft drinks. That is three times as much as the Mexican tax and
would certainly upset a high-potential market, analysts say.
To keep up with changing demand, drinks companies have also
expanded line-ups of low-calorie drinks, which are often exempt
from such taxes.
Companies in the United States have also removed
full-calorie sodas from schools, put calorie labels on the front
of drinks, and funded physical activity and nutrition
programmes.
Mexico's tax was a crucial step because it was "a point of
proof that it can be done and have an impact" on consumption,
said Kelly Henning, who leads public health programmes at
Bloomberg Philanthropies, the former New York City mayor's
charity which helped fund the campaign that pushed for the
Mexican tax.
