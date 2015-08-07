Coca-Cola near deal for organic juice company Suja -sources

Aug 7 Coca-Cola Co is nearing a deal to
buy a minority stake in U.S. organic juice company Suja Life
LLC, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the soft
drink giant tries to identify the next big hit with consumers.
Carbonated beverages have suffered from slow growth in
recent years as consumer sentiment shifts toward healthier
beverages. Coca-Cola's investment would value Suja, a start-up
that counts Hollywood celebrities as investors, at around $300
million, the sources said.
The deal, which gives Coca-Cola the option to buy the
remainder of Suja in three years, would strengthen the
Atlanta-based company's hold on the cold-pressed juice sector
and better position it to compete against PepsiCo Inc's
Naked Juice brands. It would be Coca-Cola's second investment in
the sector, following the purchase of Odwalla in 2001.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
investment is not yet public. Representatives for Coca-Cola and
Suja did not respond to requests for comment.
Based in San Diego, Suja makes juices and smoothies under
cold pressure to kill harmful bacteria and preserve nutrients
and taste. It sells its drinks through SujaJuice.com, Amazon.com
Inc and at health food stores and national grocery
chains.
Suja was founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Annie Lawless,
Eric Ethans, Jeff Church and James Brennan. Its investors
include Alliance Consumer Growth Partners and Evolution Media
Partners, as well as actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and
Sofia Vergara.
Coca-Cola created a venture and emerging brands division in
2007 to find and invest in growth opportunities. It has invested
in firms such as Honest Tea and Zico Coconut Water.
Similar venture-capital style deals include Starbucks Corp's
$30 million purchase of juice company Evolution Fresh
in 2011 and WhiteWave Food Co's investment in juice
brand Daily Greens earlier this year.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)