Sulzer buys caulk gun maker to boost access to U.S. market

ZURICH, April 5 Swiss industrial company Sulzer
is buying British caulk gun maker PC Cox as it seeks to
boost access to U.S. customers who include auto repair shops,
do-it-yourself home repair enthusiasts and construction
companies.
Sulzer said in a statement on Tuesday that PC Cox has an
enterprise value of about 22 million Swiss francs ($22.9
million). It gave no purchase price.
Sulzer is adding PC Cox to its Mixpac business, whose
products include battery-powered dispensing guns used for
sealing toilets, fastening construction materials and making
watertight repairs on automobiles. It also makes specialised
dispensers for the health care industry.
A Sulzer spokesman said the acquisition, which includes PC
Cox's manufacturing facilities near East Lansing, Michigan,
boosts the Swiss company's access to U.S. customers.
