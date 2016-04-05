版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 15:11 BJT

Sulzer buys caulk gun maker to boost access to U.S. market

ZURICH, April 5 Swiss industrial company Sulzer is buying British caulk gun maker PC Cox as it seeks to boost access to U.S. customers who include auto repair shops, do-it-yourself home repair enthusiasts and construction companies.

Sulzer said in a statement on Tuesday that PC Cox has an enterprise value of about 22 million Swiss francs ($22.9 million). It gave no purchase price.

Sulzer is adding PC Cox to its Mixpac business, whose products include battery-powered dispensing guns used for sealing toilets, fastening construction materials and making watertight repairs on automobiles. It also makes specialised dispensers for the health care industry.

A Sulzer spokesman said the acquisition, which includes PC Cox's manufacturing facilities near East Lansing, Michigan, boosts the Swiss company's access to U.S. customers.

($1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐