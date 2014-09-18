版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 14:48 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer AG confirms discussions with Dresser-Rand regarding potential transaction

Sept 18 Sulzer AG :

* Said on Wednesday it is engaged in non-exclusive discussions with Dresser-Rand regarding potential transaction

* Said did not intend to comment further unless and until agreement is reached

