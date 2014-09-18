版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer shares indicated up on merger talks

Sept 18 Sulzer AG : * Shares indicated up 5.1 percent after group confirms talks with Dresser Rand-
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐