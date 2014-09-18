BRIEF-Sulzer shares indicated up on merger talks

US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains after tax reform plan unveiled
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Adds details on tax reform proposal)
Sept 18 Sulzer AG : * Shares indicated up 5.1 percent after group confirms talks with Dresser Rand-
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Adds details on tax reform proposal)
April 26 - Anthem Inc, which has 1.1 million customers in individual Obamacare plans, said it was moving ahead with its 2018 insurance filings but had told state regulators it could increase premiums sharply and exit some markets.
* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017