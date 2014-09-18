BRIEF-Sulzer shares up 9 percent on merger talks

BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares reports Q1 earnings per share $5.63
* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017
Sept 18 Sulzer AG : * Shares rise 8.9 percent after group confirms talks with Dresser Rand-
* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017
April 26 Bleacher Report debuted a new look on Wednesday as the digital sports site owned by Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting System unit pitches itself to advertisers as the top place for the elusive young male audience.
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks